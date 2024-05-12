Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.19.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $346.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

