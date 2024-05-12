Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5685 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Holcim Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of HCMLY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. 60,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,097. Holcim has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65.
Holcim Company Profile
