HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Quantum-Si’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

Quantum-Si stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Quantum-Si has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 30.44% and a negative net margin of 7,145.76%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quantum-Si will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum-Si

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

In related news, CFO Jeffry R. Keyes acquired 50,000 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins acquired 25,000 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffry R. Keyes bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

