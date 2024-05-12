HC Wainwright Raises Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target to $100.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IMCR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMCR

Immunocore Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMCR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.95. 335,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,995. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter valued at $650,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Immunocore by 109.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 301,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 158,086 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Immunocore by 54.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Immunocore by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Immunocore by 103.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.