HC Wainwright Increases Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target to $28.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.43.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $219,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 826,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,324.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $726,900 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,873,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after buying an additional 534,433 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after buying an additional 1,395,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $9,262,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

