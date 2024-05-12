HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VIGL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIGL. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

