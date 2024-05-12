Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Sells 579,315 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,315 shares during the period. NU comprises 0.9% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 37.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth $74,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,422,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,061,868. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.