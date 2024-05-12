Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Makes New $48 Million Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,251,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,997,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for approximately 20.2% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. 2,293,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

