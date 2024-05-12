Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Update

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the April 15th total of 1,095,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.

GMBXF stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. Grupo México has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

