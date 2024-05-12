Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Update

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the April 15th total of 1,095,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.
Grupo México Stock Performance
GMBXF stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. Grupo México has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.
About Grupo México
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo México
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.