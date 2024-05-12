Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $117,243.21

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. Grin has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $117,243.21 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,124.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.74 or 0.00711485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00133501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00069040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00219241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00101871 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.