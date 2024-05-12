Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares traded.
Great Lakes Graphite Stock Up ∞
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
Great Lakes Graphite Company Profile
Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.
