Great Diamond Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $149.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $774.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

