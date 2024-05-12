Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,705 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Equinix by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,940,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $757.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $791.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $801.54.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,422,659.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,422,659.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $869.76.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.