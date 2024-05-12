Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 753 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 25.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth $1,117,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in POSCO by 6.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 303,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the third quarter worth about $640,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

PKX stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.77.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4683 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

