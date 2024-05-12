Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ferguson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 807.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 491.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after acquiring an additional 183,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ferguson by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $142.27 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.46.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

