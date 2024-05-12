Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $83.96 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

