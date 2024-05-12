Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,379,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,884,000 after purchasing an additional 160,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $539.18 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.