Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $218.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.