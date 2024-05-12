Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $246,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 248.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 1.1 %

APTV opened at $82.78 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.