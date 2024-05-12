Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Ball by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Ball by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average is $59.74.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Citigroup began coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

