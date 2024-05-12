Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,716 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $74.09 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $74.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.