Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8,300.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 59,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $250.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.04. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

