Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.08. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

