Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,748 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $6,555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after purchasing an additional 140,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,803,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,480,000 after purchasing an additional 89,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 81,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DEA opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Easterly Government Properties

About Easterly Government Properties

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.