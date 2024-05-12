Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 235 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.30.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.