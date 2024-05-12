Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,127,502.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

