Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GMED opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.