Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,099 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.19% of Globe Life worth $21,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after buying an additional 181,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,357,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,697,000 after purchasing an additional 67,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 727,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.50. 2,007,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GL shares. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

