GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFS opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.61. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $68.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 544,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 112,149 shares in the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.