Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Trading Up 0.8%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09. 431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.

About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

