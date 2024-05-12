Global Lights Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GLACU)

Global Lights Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GLACU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 13th. Global Lights Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 14th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Global Lights Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of GLACU opened at $10.38 on Friday. Global Lights Acquisition has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,075,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Global Lights Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

