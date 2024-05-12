Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.50. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $13,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 13.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 85,791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,040,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

