Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.010-3.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Genpact also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Genpact alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on G

Genpact Trading Up 3.6 %

G opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.