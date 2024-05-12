General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

NYSE:GIS opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

