Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.50.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $168.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.74. Garmin has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $170.87.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

