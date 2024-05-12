Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Garmin by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,424,000 after purchasing an additional 68,001 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.93. 737,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.74. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,236,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

