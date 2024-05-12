G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.