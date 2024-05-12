FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.
FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 97.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.0%.
FS KKR Capital Price Performance
FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FS KKR Capital
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.