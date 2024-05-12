FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 97.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.0%.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

