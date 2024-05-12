FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.26

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.26 and traded as low as $32.48. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 9,985 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

FS Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $255.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 284,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

