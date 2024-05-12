Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Stake Reduced by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,781,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 34,699.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLIN opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

