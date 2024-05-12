Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.47

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.47 and traded as high as C$2.75. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 86,193 shares trading hands.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foraco International in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Foraco International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of C$117.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.6316964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

