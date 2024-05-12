Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Flywire Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Flywire has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,968,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

