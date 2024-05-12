First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $92.15 and last traded at $92.48. 7,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 30,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.76.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $883.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 86,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

