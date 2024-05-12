First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 14,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $9,339,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FCT opened at $10.44 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.