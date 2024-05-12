First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.80

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.80 and traded as high as $18.17. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 168,500 shares traded.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

