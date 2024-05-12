First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.80

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.80 and traded as high as $18.17. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 168,500 shares traded.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
