First National of Nebraska, Inc. Plans Dividend of $30.00 (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 30.00 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.
First National of Nebraska Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINN opened at $12,000.00 on Friday. First National of Nebraska has a 12 month low of $11,300.00 and a 12 month high of $13,900.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12,023.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12,310.54.
About First National of Nebraska
