First National of Nebraska, Inc. Plans Dividend of $30.00 (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 30.00 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

First National of Nebraska Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINN opened at $12,000.00 on Friday. First National of Nebraska has a 12 month low of $11,300.00 and a 12 month high of $13,900.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12,023.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12,310.54.

Get First National of Nebraska alerts:

About First National of Nebraska

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.