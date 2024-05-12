First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $197.15

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $197.15 and traded as low as $195.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands.

First National Bank Alaska Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.87 million for the quarter.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

