First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FGBIP)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of FGBIP traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

