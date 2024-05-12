First City Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.42. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.