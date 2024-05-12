First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 95 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.9% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 94,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $167.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

